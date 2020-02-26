All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 2717 Primrose Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
2717 Primrose Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2717 Primrose Lane

2717 Primrose Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2717 Primrose Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089
Flower Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Primrose Lane have any available units?
2717 Primrose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 2717 Primrose Lane have?
Some of 2717 Primrose Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Primrose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Primrose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Primrose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Primrose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 2717 Primrose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Primrose Lane offers parking.
Does 2717 Primrose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Primrose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Primrose Lane have a pool?
No, 2717 Primrose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Primrose Lane have accessible units?
No, 2717 Primrose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Primrose Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Primrose Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2717 Primrose Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2717 Primrose Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary