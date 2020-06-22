2709 Stanford Unit B

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute 2 bedroom duplex close to Lake Ray Hubbard! - Nice duplex in Rowlett, not far from Lake Ray Hubbard. This duplex has a garage and a fenced yard. Fireplace in living room.

*No smoking inside the property*



(RLNE5606247)