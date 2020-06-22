Cute 2 bedroom duplex close to Lake Ray Hubbard! - Nice duplex in Rowlett, not far from Lake Ray Hubbard. This duplex has a garage and a fenced yard. Fireplace in living room. *No smoking inside the property*
(RLNE5606247)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2709 Stanford Unit B have any available units?
2709 Stanford Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 2709 Stanford Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Stanford Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Stanford Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Stanford Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Stanford Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Stanford Unit B offers parking.
Does 2709 Stanford Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Stanford Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Stanford Unit B have a pool?
No, 2709 Stanford Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Stanford Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2709 Stanford Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Stanford Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Stanford Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Stanford Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 Stanford Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
