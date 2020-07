Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Open floor plan 3 Beds 2 baths. and 2 car garages with 2 Living areas make it easy for entertaining. One study room can be a office or playroom for kids. Master bath features dual vanities, garden tub & stand up shower. Eat in kitchen features lots of cabinets and Island. Titles flooring on all area, and Carpet in all bedrooms. Close to kids school. Tenant and Agent verify sqft. and schools. *HOME IS AVAILABLE OR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!*