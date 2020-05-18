All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 2509 Duke Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
2509 Duke Unit A
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:16 PM

2509 Duke Unit A

2509 Duke Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2509 Duke Circle, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Duke Unit A have any available units?
2509 Duke Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 2509 Duke Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Duke Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Duke Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Duke Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Duke Unit A offer parking?
No, 2509 Duke Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2509 Duke Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Duke Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Duke Unit A have a pool?
No, 2509 Duke Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Duke Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2509 Duke Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Duke Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Duke Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 Duke Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 Duke Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary