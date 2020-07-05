2509 Balsam Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE IN READY Executive rental in Rowlett!! CORNER LOT, LARGE 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths. Master and 2nd bedroom down, Three bedrooms upstairs along with two full baths! Vaulted ceilings and open concept living room. HUGE gameroom upstairs in addition to main living area down. Large formal dining leads to the kitchen. Kitchen features a large island and a breakfast nook! Attached 2 car garage with rear entry. Custom drapes and upgraded carpet and flooring throughout. Each adult over 18 must apply and pay a $50 application fee. Pets are okay on a case by case basis and must be approved by the owner. Only complete applications will be processed. NO SECTION 8 PER OWNER