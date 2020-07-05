All apartments in Rowlett
Rowlett, TX
2509 Balsam Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:46 AM

2509 Balsam Drive

2509 Balsam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Balsam Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Springfield Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY Executive rental in Rowlett!! CORNER LOT, LARGE 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths. Master and 2nd bedroom down, Three bedrooms upstairs along with two full baths! Vaulted ceilings and open concept living room. HUGE gameroom upstairs in addition to main living area down. Large formal dining leads to the kitchen. Kitchen features a large island and a breakfast nook! Attached 2 car garage with rear entry. Custom drapes and upgraded carpet and flooring throughout. Each adult over 18 must apply and pay a $50 application fee. Pets are okay on a case by case basis and must be approved by the owner. Only complete applications will be processed. NO SECTION 8 PER OWNER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Balsam Drive have any available units?
2509 Balsam Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 2509 Balsam Drive have?
Some of 2509 Balsam Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Balsam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Balsam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Balsam Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Balsam Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Balsam Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Balsam Drive offers parking.
Does 2509 Balsam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Balsam Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Balsam Drive have a pool?
No, 2509 Balsam Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Balsam Drive have accessible units?
No, 2509 Balsam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Balsam Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 Balsam Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 Balsam Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 Balsam Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

