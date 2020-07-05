All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2321 Lakeshore Lane

2321 Lakeshore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2321 Lakeshore Lane, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Lakeshore Lane have any available units?
2321 Lakeshore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 2321 Lakeshore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Lakeshore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Lakeshore Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 Lakeshore Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2321 Lakeshore Lane offer parking?
No, 2321 Lakeshore Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2321 Lakeshore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Lakeshore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Lakeshore Lane have a pool?
No, 2321 Lakeshore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Lakeshore Lane have accessible units?
No, 2321 Lakeshore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Lakeshore Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 Lakeshore Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 Lakeshore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2321 Lakeshore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

