Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2219 Dalrock Road

2219 Dalrock Road · No Longer Available
Location

2219 Dalrock Road, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Great location for easy work commute and shopping. Large backyard and covered patio to enjoy outdoor activities. Two large storage buildings and large garage to store items. Close to George Bush and I-30

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Dalrock Road have any available units?
2219 Dalrock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 2219 Dalrock Road have?
Some of 2219 Dalrock Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Dalrock Road currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Dalrock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Dalrock Road pet-friendly?
No, 2219 Dalrock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 2219 Dalrock Road offer parking?
Yes, 2219 Dalrock Road offers parking.
Does 2219 Dalrock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Dalrock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Dalrock Road have a pool?
No, 2219 Dalrock Road does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Dalrock Road have accessible units?
No, 2219 Dalrock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Dalrock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 Dalrock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 Dalrock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2219 Dalrock Road does not have units with air conditioning.

