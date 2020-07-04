Great location for easy work commute and shopping. Large backyard and covered patio to enjoy outdoor activities. Two large storage buildings and large garage to store items. Close to George Bush and I-30
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2219 Dalrock Road have any available units?
2219 Dalrock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 2219 Dalrock Road have?
Some of 2219 Dalrock Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Dalrock Road currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Dalrock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.