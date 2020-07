Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NICEST HOME IN THE AREA..LAKE VIEW..TOTALLY REMODELED..Newer KITCHEN APPL. , COUNTERS..GRANITE..BALCONY OFF ONE BEDROOM OR COULD BE THIRD LIVING UPSTAIRS LOOKING OVER THE LAKE...Bayside will be within walking distance 30 TO DALROCK...PAST CHIESA THEN LEFT ON PAUL...RIGHT ON DANA..