Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:04 PM

207 Point Royal Drive

207 Point Royal Dr · No Longer Available
Location

207 Point Royal Dr, Rowlett, TX 75087

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at Main Street Renewal website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Point Royal Drive have any available units?
207 Point Royal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 207 Point Royal Drive have?
Some of 207 Point Royal Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Point Royal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 Point Royal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Point Royal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Point Royal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 207 Point Royal Drive offer parking?
No, 207 Point Royal Drive does not offer parking.
Does 207 Point Royal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Point Royal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Point Royal Drive have a pool?
No, 207 Point Royal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 207 Point Royal Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 Point Royal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Point Royal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Point Royal Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Point Royal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Point Royal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

