Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:39 AM

10813 Nantucket Drive

10813 Nantucket Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10813 Nantucket Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME WITH FIREPLACE. AGENT TO VERIFY ALL ROOM MEASUREMENTS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10813 Nantucket Drive have any available units?
10813 Nantucket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 10813 Nantucket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10813 Nantucket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10813 Nantucket Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10813 Nantucket Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 10813 Nantucket Drive offer parking?
No, 10813 Nantucket Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10813 Nantucket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10813 Nantucket Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10813 Nantucket Drive have a pool?
No, 10813 Nantucket Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10813 Nantucket Drive have accessible units?
No, 10813 Nantucket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10813 Nantucket Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10813 Nantucket Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10813 Nantucket Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10813 Nantucket Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

