10702 Gleneagles Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage tennis court

Bright open floor plan for family interaction - Property Id: 180125



One click gas fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Easy to clean tile and laminate flooring throughout. Spacious two car garage. Master with ensuite, jetted soaking tub, separate shower. Walk-in closets. Covered patio with separate pergola. Great neighborhood with waterpark, golf course, tennis courts, fishing on numerous lakes, great schools, and parks.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180125

Property Id 180125



(RLNE5369461)