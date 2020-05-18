All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 10702 Gleneagles Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
10702 Gleneagles Ln.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:34 PM

10702 Gleneagles Ln.

10702 Gleneagles Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10702 Gleneagles Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
tennis court
Bright open floor plan for family interaction - Property Id: 180125

One click gas fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Easy to clean tile and laminate flooring throughout. Spacious two car garage. Master with ensuite, jetted soaking tub, separate shower. Walk-in closets. Covered patio with separate pergola. Great neighborhood with waterpark, golf course, tennis courts, fishing on numerous lakes, great schools, and parks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180125
Property Id 180125

(RLNE5369461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10702 Gleneagles Ln. have any available units?
10702 Gleneagles Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 10702 Gleneagles Ln. have?
Some of 10702 Gleneagles Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10702 Gleneagles Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
10702 Gleneagles Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10702 Gleneagles Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10702 Gleneagles Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 10702 Gleneagles Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 10702 Gleneagles Ln. offers parking.
Does 10702 Gleneagles Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10702 Gleneagles Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10702 Gleneagles Ln. have a pool?
No, 10702 Gleneagles Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 10702 Gleneagles Ln. have accessible units?
No, 10702 Gleneagles Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 10702 Gleneagles Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10702 Gleneagles Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10702 Gleneagles Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10702 Gleneagles Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary