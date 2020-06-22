10501 Augusta Ln

Amenities
Great Golf Course Lot in Amazing Waterview Subdivsion! New fridge + washer & dryer included. YARD SERVICE INCLUDED! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with 2 living & 2 dining areas. Open living, dining floor plan with focal gas fireplace & easy-care tile! One secondary bedroom boasts hardwoods. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living areas. Oversized utility room with built-ins & room for freezer. New carpet upstairs + fresh paint throughout. Unbelievable community features: water park, pool, golf & minutes to the lake!