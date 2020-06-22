All apartments in Rowlett
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
10501 Augusta Ln
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:28 AM

10501 Augusta Ln

10501 Augusta Lane · No Longer Available
Rowlett
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

10501 Augusta Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great Golf Course Lot in Amazing Waterview Subdivsion! New fridge + washer & dryer included. YARD SERVICE INCLUDED! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with 2 living & 2 dining areas. Open living, dining floor plan with focal gas fireplace & easy-care tile! One secondary bedroom boasts hardwoods. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living areas. Oversized utility room with built-ins & room for freezer. New carpet upstairs + fresh paint throughout. Unbelievable community features: water park, pool, golf & minutes to the lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10501 Augusta Ln have any available units?
10501 Augusta Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 10501 Augusta Ln have?
Some of 10501 Augusta Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10501 Augusta Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10501 Augusta Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10501 Augusta Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10501 Augusta Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 10501 Augusta Ln offer parking?
No, 10501 Augusta Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10501 Augusta Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10501 Augusta Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10501 Augusta Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10501 Augusta Ln has a pool.
Does 10501 Augusta Ln have accessible units?
No, 10501 Augusta Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10501 Augusta Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10501 Augusta Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10501 Augusta Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 10501 Augusta Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

