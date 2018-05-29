All apartments in Rowlett
105 Elm Crest Drive
105 Elm Crest Drive

105 Elm Crest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

105 Elm Crest Dr, Rowlett, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in beautiful, older waterfront community on Lake Ray Hubbard. Features include ceramic tile, wood burning firplace, french doors to back patio, large master bedroom with french doors to outside, new paint and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

