3 bedroom, 2 bath home in beautiful, older waterfront community on Lake Ray Hubbard. Features include ceramic tile, wood burning firplace, french doors to back patio, large master bedroom with french doors to outside, new paint and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Elm Crest Drive have any available units?
105 Elm Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 105 Elm Crest Drive have?
Some of 105 Elm Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Elm Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 Elm Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.