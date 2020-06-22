All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 10310 River Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
10310 River Bend Drive
Last updated April 7 2019 at 9:09 PM

10310 River Bend Drive

10310 River Bend Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10310 River Bend Dr, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Great house, close to major shopping, 635, I30, and 190. Just 30 minutes to downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10310 River Bend Drive have any available units?
10310 River Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 10310 River Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10310 River Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10310 River Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10310 River Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 10310 River Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 10310 River Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10310 River Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10310 River Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10310 River Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10310 River Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 10310 River Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 10310 River Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10310 River Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10310 River Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10310 River Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10310 River Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary