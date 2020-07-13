Rock Springs Duplexes

Lease Length: 4-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Average Deposit $500, based on credit, Up to one months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet per month
restrictions: Adult Weight Limit: 75 lbs Breed Restrictions: Rottweilers, Pit Bulls, Stafforshire Terriers, Dobermans, German Shepards, Akitas or Chows
Parking Details: Garage. Garage lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Attached garage with driveway: included in all units