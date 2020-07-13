Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

ATTENTION FUTURE RESIDENT



Thank you for your interest in Rock Springs Duplexes



At Rock Springs, the health and well-being of our residents, associates and community is our top priority.



In the interest of limiting unnecessary contact, please call our office for leasing information. Our leasing professionals will gladly assist you now with availability, leasing, and self- guided tour information.



Rock Springs Duplexes is located at 1338 Christopher Ave. Round Rock, TX and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company. Rock Springs offers 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 968 to 1280 sq.ft. Amenities include Cable Ready, Carpeting, Ceiling Fan, Climate Controlled, Efficient Appliances and more. This rental community is pet friendly.