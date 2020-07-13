All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like Rock Springs Duplexes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
Rock Springs Duplexes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Rock Springs Duplexes

1338 Christopher Ave · (512) 379-6295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 LNL move in by 8/9 and $300 LNL after 8/9
logo
Rent Special
$300 LNL
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1338 Christopher Ave, Round Rock, TX 78681
Westwind

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1318 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 1136A · Avail. Oct 12

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit W2319 · Avail. now

$1,444

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rock Springs Duplexes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
ATTENTION FUTURE RESIDENT

Thank you for your interest in Rock Springs Duplexes

At Rock Springs, the health and well-being of our residents, associates and community is our top priority.

In the interest of limiting unnecessary contact, please call our office for leasing information. Our leasing professionals will gladly assist you now with availability, leasing, and self- guided tour information.

Rock Springs Duplexes is located at 1338 Christopher Ave. Round Rock, TX and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company. Rock Springs offers 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 968 to 1280 sq.ft. Amenities include Cable Ready, Carpeting, Ceiling Fan, Climate Controlled, Efficient Appliances and more. This rental community is pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Average Deposit $500, based on credit, Up to one months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet per month
restrictions: Adult Weight Limit: 75 lbs Breed Restrictions: Rottweilers, Pit Bulls, Stafforshire Terriers, Dobermans, German Shepards, Akitas or Chows
Parking Details: Garage. Garage lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Attached garage with driveway: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rock Springs Duplexes have any available units?
Rock Springs Duplexes has 10 units available starting at $1,409 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Rock Springs Duplexes have?
Some of Rock Springs Duplexes's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rock Springs Duplexes currently offering any rent specials?
Rock Springs Duplexes is offering the following rent specials: $500 LNL move in by 8/9 and $300 LNL after 8/9
Is Rock Springs Duplexes pet-friendly?
Yes, Rock Springs Duplexes is pet friendly.
Does Rock Springs Duplexes offer parking?
Yes, Rock Springs Duplexes offers parking.
Does Rock Springs Duplexes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rock Springs Duplexes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rock Springs Duplexes have a pool?
No, Rock Springs Duplexes does not have a pool.
Does Rock Springs Duplexes have accessible units?
No, Rock Springs Duplexes does not have accessible units.
Does Rock Springs Duplexes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rock Springs Duplexes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Rock Springs Duplexes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St
Round Rock, TX 78664
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity