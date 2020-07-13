Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park playground pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal package receiving trash valet

Perfectly situated between Arlington and Dallas, Grand Prairie is the ideal location in the Metroplex and Derby Park is the ideal apartment community to enjoy both major cities! Derby Park is located off I-30 for easy commutes, just minutes from major attractions such as the Verizon Theatre, Lone Star Park, and Six Flags Over Texas.

In addition to a fantastic location, Derby Park offers a variety of one- and two-bedroom floor plans designed for style and comfort. Select apartments feature upgrades such as wood plank flooring, designer lighting, and new appliances. Our gated, pet-friendly apartment community offers tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. When you want the best of the Metroplex, you want Derby Park Apartments! Call now to schedule a tour.



Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.