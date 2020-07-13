Amenities
Perfectly situated between Arlington and Dallas, Grand Prairie is the ideal location in the Metroplex and Derby Park is the ideal apartment community to enjoy both major cities! Derby Park is located off I-30 for easy commutes, just minutes from major attractions such as the Verizon Theatre, Lone Star Park, and Six Flags Over Texas.\nIn addition to a fantastic location, Derby Park offers a variety of one- and two-bedroom floor plans designed for style and comfort. Select apartments feature upgrades such as wood plank flooring, designer lighting, and new appliances. Our gated, pet-friendly apartment community offers tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. When you want the best of the Metroplex, you want Derby Park Apartments! Call now to schedule a tour.
Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.