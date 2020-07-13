All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like
Derby Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
Derby Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Derby Park

1200 S Mays St · (512) 582-2110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1200 S Mays St, Round Rock, TX 78664

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9-219 · Avail. Sep 2

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 517 sqft

Unit 11-253 · Avail. now

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 517 sqft

Unit 10-229 · Avail. Sep 30

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 517 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-117 · Avail. now

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Derby Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
playground
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Perfectly situated between Arlington and Dallas, Grand Prairie is the ideal location in the Metroplex and Derby Park is the ideal apartment community to enjoy both major cities! Derby Park is located off I-30 for easy commutes, just minutes from major attractions such as the Verizon Theatre, Lone Star Park, and Six Flags Over Texas.\nIn addition to a fantastic location, Derby Park offers a variety of one- and two-bedroom floor plans designed for style and comfort. Select apartments feature upgrades such as wood plank flooring, designer lighting, and new appliances. Our gated, pet-friendly apartment community offers tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. When you want the best of the Metroplex, you want Derby Park Apartments! Call now to schedule a tour.

Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $300 non refundable waiver fee - 1 month deposit with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20 for 1 pet, $30 for 2 pets
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Parking lot available. Please contact leasing office for complete details. Yes, first come first serve.
Storage Details: Storage closets on patios

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Derby Park have any available units?
Derby Park has 9 units available starting at $969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Derby Park have?
Some of Derby Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Derby Park currently offering any rent specials?
Derby Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Derby Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Derby Park is pet friendly.
Does Derby Park offer parking?
Yes, Derby Park offers parking.
Does Derby Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Derby Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Derby Park have a pool?
Yes, Derby Park has a pool.
Does Derby Park have accessible units?
No, Derby Park does not have accessible units.
Does Derby Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Derby Park has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road
Round Rock, TX 78681
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 BedroomsRound Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly PlacesRound Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest CreekLa Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityTemple CollegeAustin Community College District