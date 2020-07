Amenities

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden La Frontera is all about location and a world of convenience awaits you at our community. Choose from a variety of spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans, as well as thoughtfully designed townhomes with attached garages. Residence features include crown molding, garden tubs, double vanity sinks and full size washer and dryers. Our pet-friendly community offers a state of the art fitness center, yoga studio and ATandT U-verse U200 Bundled Package Included. Camden La Frontera residents are surrounded by popular area shopping and dining. We are also in the Highly Acclaimed Round Rock School District. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.