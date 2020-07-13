Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking playground pool 24hr maintenance accessible on-site laundry bbq/grill dog park e-payments internet cafe online portal package receiving

You've found an exciting new place to call home at Bowman’s Walk Apartments! Don't let the name fool you - there are plenty of modern amenities to be found throughout our newly renovated community. Convenience and comfort are waiting for you. We offer Studio, One-, and Two-bedroom apartment homes and even welcome your four-legged furry friends! Located in Round Rock,Texas your new home is within minutes of your favorite shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations such as Round Rock Premium Outlets, and the famous Round Rock Dell Diamond, which is home to our very own Round Rock Express minor league baseball team. Come by and see why Bowman’s Apartments should be your new home today!