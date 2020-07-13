All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like Bowman's Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
Bowman's Walk
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Bowman's Walk

101 E Bowman Rd · (833) 752-5052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$300 move in special and $50 off monthly on Studios and 1 Bedrooms! Expires 7.31.2020
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

101 E Bowman Rd, Round Rock, TX 78664

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 408 sqft

Unit 133 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 408 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bowman's Walk.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
accessible
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
dog park
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
You've found an exciting new place to call home at Bowman’s Walk Apartments! Don't let the name fool you - there are plenty of modern amenities to be found throughout our newly renovated community. Convenience and comfort are waiting for you. We offer Studio, One-, and Two-bedroom apartment homes and even welcome your four-legged furry friends! Located in Round Rock,Texas your new home is within minutes of your favorite shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations such as Round Rock Premium Outlets, and the famous Round Rock Dell Diamond, which is home to our very own Round Rock Express minor league baseball team. Come by and see why Bowman’s Apartments should be your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$350
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee - $80
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 -1 $450 -2
fee: $150-$300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Carports $25. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bowman's Walk have any available units?
Bowman's Walk has 4 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Bowman's Walk have?
Some of Bowman's Walk's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bowman's Walk currently offering any rent specials?
Bowman's Walk is offering the following rent specials: $300 move in special and $50 off monthly on Studios and 1 Bedrooms! Expires 7.31.2020
Is Bowman's Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, Bowman's Walk is pet friendly.
Does Bowman's Walk offer parking?
Yes, Bowman's Walk offers parking.
Does Bowman's Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bowman's Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bowman's Walk have a pool?
Yes, Bowman's Walk has a pool.
Does Bowman's Walk have accessible units?
Yes, Bowman's Walk has accessible units.
Does Bowman's Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bowman's Walk has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Bowman's Walk?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave
Round Rock, TX 78681
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity