Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:30 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
908 Palo Duro Loop
908 Palo Duro Loop
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Round Rock
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location
908 Palo Duro Loop, Round Rock, TX 78664
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
Large home for lease with 4 bedrooms and game room upstairs and masters bedroom downstairs. All appliances included and pet friendly.
2 Story with 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, 2 living rooms
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 908 Palo Duro Loop have any available units?
908 Palo Duro Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 908 Palo Duro Loop have?
Some of 908 Palo Duro Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 908 Palo Duro Loop currently offering any rent specials?
908 Palo Duro Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Palo Duro Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Palo Duro Loop is pet friendly.
Does 908 Palo Duro Loop offer parking?
No, 908 Palo Duro Loop does not offer parking.
Does 908 Palo Duro Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Palo Duro Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Palo Duro Loop have a pool?
No, 908 Palo Duro Loop does not have a pool.
Does 908 Palo Duro Loop have accessible units?
No, 908 Palo Duro Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Palo Duro Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Palo Duro Loop has units with dishwashers.
