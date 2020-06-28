All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 905 Greenbriar LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
905 Greenbriar LOOP
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:06 PM

905 Greenbriar LOOP

905 Greenbriar Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

905 Greenbriar Loop, Round Rock, TX 78664
Greenslopes at Lake Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Super cute cottage house in a nice neighborhood that has been recently remodeled. Great fenced yard with a concrete patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Greenbriar LOOP have any available units?
905 Greenbriar LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Greenbriar LOOP have?
Some of 905 Greenbriar LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Greenbriar LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
905 Greenbriar LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Greenbriar LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 905 Greenbriar LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 905 Greenbriar LOOP offer parking?
No, 905 Greenbriar LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 905 Greenbriar LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Greenbriar LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Greenbriar LOOP have a pool?
No, 905 Greenbriar LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 905 Greenbriar LOOP have accessible units?
No, 905 Greenbriar LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Greenbriar LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Greenbriar LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District