Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:06 PM
905 Greenbriar LOOP
905 Greenbriar Loop
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
905 Greenbriar Loop, Round Rock, TX 78664
Greenslopes at Lake Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Super cute cottage house in a nice neighborhood that has been recently remodeled. Great fenced yard with a concrete patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 Greenbriar LOOP have any available units?
905 Greenbriar LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 905 Greenbriar LOOP have?
Some of 905 Greenbriar LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 905 Greenbriar LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
905 Greenbriar LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Greenbriar LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 905 Greenbriar LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 905 Greenbriar LOOP offer parking?
No, 905 Greenbriar LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 905 Greenbriar LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Greenbriar LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Greenbriar LOOP have a pool?
No, 905 Greenbriar LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 905 Greenbriar LOOP have accessible units?
No, 905 Greenbriar LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Greenbriar LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Greenbriar LOOP has units with dishwashers.
