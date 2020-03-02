904 Satellite View

Amenities
Well Maintained Home In Rated Round Rock Schools - Well maintained home in rated Round Rock Schools just one block from Caldwell Heights elementary. Private fenced yard with covered patio including Hot Tub with deck great for entertaining,grilling,pets and kids.Huge Master suite w/sitting area,large walk in closet.Kitchen open to family with large walk in pantry,wood type floor, tiled back splash, desk area, breakfast area. Huge Family room w/real wood& slate flooring, gas fireplace-Big 2nd beds w/ceiling fans-Covered front porch.
