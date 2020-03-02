All apartments in Round Rock
Round Rock, TX
904 Satellite View
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

904 Satellite View

904 Satellite View · (512) 520-9060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

904 Satellite View, Round Rock, TX 78665

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 904 Satellite View · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2079 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
hot tub
Well Maintained Home In Rated Round Rock Schools - Well maintained home in rated Round Rock Schools just one block from Caldwell Heights elementary. Private fenced yard with covered patio including Hot Tub with deck great for entertaining,grilling,pets and kids.Huge Master suite w/sitting area,large walk in closet.Kitchen open to family with large walk in pantry,wood type floor, tiled back splash, desk area, breakfast area. Huge Family room w/real wood& slate flooring, gas fireplace-Big 2nd beds w/ceiling fans-Covered front porch.

(RLNE5663696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Satellite View have any available units?
904 Satellite View has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Satellite View have?
Some of 904 Satellite View's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Satellite View currently offering any rent specials?
904 Satellite View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Satellite View pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Satellite View is pet friendly.
Does 904 Satellite View offer parking?
No, 904 Satellite View does not offer parking.
Does 904 Satellite View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Satellite View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Satellite View have a pool?
No, 904 Satellite View does not have a pool.
Does 904 Satellite View have accessible units?
No, 904 Satellite View does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Satellite View have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Satellite View does not have units with dishwashers.
