Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace carpet

903 Pack Saddle Pass Available 12/01/19 Great Home in Round Rock! - Lovely home with open living room and eat-in kitchen, lots of light. master with 2 large closets and en-suite bath. Fireplace in LR. Easy access to I35, 45. Close to major shopping area at Hester's Crossing & I35. Walk to Pioneer Park. Nice big privacy-fenced backyard with covered patio. Hard tile in all living areas, new carpet and ceiling fans in bedrooms and fresh paint throughout.



