818 Pack Saddle Pass Available 06/06/19 Great Round Rock Home! - This lovely home is located around the corner from park, tucked away behind easily accessible 45, plentiful shopping and a quick hop on IH 35. 1,472 square feet and no carpet, only lovely laminate throughout. Updated windows, well maintained with two car garage, gas cooking and spacious living area perfect for entertaining! Ample yard space taken care of by two green thumbs, a must see!



