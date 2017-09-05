All apartments in Round Rock
711 Rolling Oak
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:35 PM

711 Rolling Oak

711 Rolling Oak Drive · (512) 507-2935
Location

711 Rolling Oak Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
Turtle Creek Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1522 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
All appliances included: fridge, washer, dryer, water softener, range, dishwasher, & microwave. Gorgeous wood floors, open concept. Granite counters, large maple cabinets, & split floor plan. Two bedrms & full bathrms on main level w/ third bedrm, storage rm & bath upstairs. Opens to tree shaded yard on oversized lot with covered & flagstone patio. Rent includes lawn care & maintenance. Seconds away from community pool, playground, & nature trail. Minutes from shopping, Dell, LaFrontera, & toll roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Rolling Oak have any available units?
711 Rolling Oak has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Rolling Oak have?
Some of 711 Rolling Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Rolling Oak currently offering any rent specials?
711 Rolling Oak isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Rolling Oak pet-friendly?
No, 711 Rolling Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 711 Rolling Oak offer parking?
Yes, 711 Rolling Oak does offer parking.
Does 711 Rolling Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Rolling Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Rolling Oak have a pool?
Yes, 711 Rolling Oak has a pool.
Does 711 Rolling Oak have accessible units?
No, 711 Rolling Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Rolling Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Rolling Oak has units with dishwashers.
