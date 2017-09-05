711 Rolling Oak

Amenities
All appliances included: fridge, washer, dryer, water softener, range, dishwasher, & microwave. Gorgeous wood floors, open concept. Granite counters, large maple cabinets, & split floor plan. Two bedrms & full bathrms on main level w/ third bedrm, storage rm & bath upstairs. Opens to tree shaded yard on oversized lot with covered & flagstone patio. Rent includes lawn care & maintenance. Seconds away from community pool, playground, & nature trail. Minutes from shopping, Dell, LaFrontera, & toll roads.