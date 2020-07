Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom Duplex, with a 1 car attached garage. W/D connections located in the kitchen area. spacious Doggy door on Garage door. Spacious private backyard great for entertaining. Fridge will be included not currently at property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.