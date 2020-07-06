All apartments in Round Rock
701 Oaklands Dr
701 Oaklands Dr

701 Oaklands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

701 Oaklands Drive, Round Rock, TX 78681
The Oaklands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2-Story Home in West Round Rock - Wonderful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in West Round Rock ~ Great Flowing Open Floorplan ~ Large Living Area w/Fireplace ~ Formal Dining ~ 2nd Living/Den/Office ~ Granite Countertops in Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances ~ Washer/Dryer Included ~ Large Master with Double Vanity, Shower, Garden Tub and Large Walk-In Closet ~ Bonus 3rd Living Area Upstairs w/Office Nook ~ Oversize Bedrooms ~ Large Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Covered Patio and Treehouse ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Community Park and Pool Access ~ Near Shopping & Restaurants ~ Great Schools ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5703814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Oaklands Dr have any available units?
701 Oaklands Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Oaklands Dr have?
Some of 701 Oaklands Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Oaklands Dr currently offering any rent specials?
701 Oaklands Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Oaklands Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Oaklands Dr is pet friendly.
Does 701 Oaklands Dr offer parking?
Yes, 701 Oaklands Dr offers parking.
Does 701 Oaklands Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Oaklands Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Oaklands Dr have a pool?
Yes, 701 Oaklands Dr has a pool.
Does 701 Oaklands Dr have accessible units?
No, 701 Oaklands Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Oaklands Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Oaklands Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

