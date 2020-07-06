701 Oaklands Dr

Amenities

Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2-Story Home in West Round Rock - Wonderful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in West Round Rock ~ Great Flowing Open Floorplan ~ Large Living Area w/Fireplace ~ Formal Dining ~ 2nd Living/Den/Office ~ Granite Countertops in Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances ~ Washer/Dryer Included ~ Large Master with Double Vanity, Shower, Garden Tub and Large Walk-In Closet ~ Bonus 3rd Living Area Upstairs w/Office Nook ~ Oversize Bedrooms ~ Large Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Covered Patio and Treehouse ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Community Park and Pool Access ~ Near Shopping & Restaurants ~ Great Schools ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5703814)