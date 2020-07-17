Rent Calculator
615 Saunders Dr.
615 Saunders Dr.
615 Saunders Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
615 Saunders Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 Saunders Dr. have any available units?
615 Saunders Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 615 Saunders Dr. have?
Some of 615 Saunders Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 615 Saunders Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
615 Saunders Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Saunders Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Saunders Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 615 Saunders Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 615 Saunders Dr. offers parking.
Does 615 Saunders Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Saunders Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Saunders Dr. have a pool?
No, 615 Saunders Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 615 Saunders Dr. have accessible units?
No, 615 Saunders Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Saunders Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Saunders Dr. has units with dishwashers.
