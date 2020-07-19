All apartments in Round Rock
609 Fort Thomas PL
609 Fort Thomas PL

609 Fort Thomas Place · No Longer Available
Location

609 Fort Thomas Place, Round Rock, TX 78664
Round Rock Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
3BR plus Office and Gameroom - Awesome Balcony and Back Patio - Great home in Round Rock Ranch Community. Spacious Kitchen and Living Room with great flow. Fireplace in Living. Game room and bedrooms up. Master Bath features separate tub and shower. Great Floor plan. Sought after Round Rock ISD schools. Come take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Fort Thomas PL have any available units?
609 Fort Thomas PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Fort Thomas PL have?
Some of 609 Fort Thomas PL's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Fort Thomas PL currently offering any rent specials?
609 Fort Thomas PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Fort Thomas PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Fort Thomas PL is pet friendly.
Does 609 Fort Thomas PL offer parking?
No, 609 Fort Thomas PL does not offer parking.
Does 609 Fort Thomas PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Fort Thomas PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Fort Thomas PL have a pool?
No, 609 Fort Thomas PL does not have a pool.
Does 609 Fort Thomas PL have accessible units?
No, 609 Fort Thomas PL does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Fort Thomas PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Fort Thomas PL does not have units with dishwashers.
