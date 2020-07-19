609 Fort Thomas PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BR plus Office and Gameroom - Awesome Balcony and Back Patio - Great home in Round Rock Ranch Community. Spacious Kitchen and Living Room with great flow. Fireplace in Living. Game room and bedrooms up. Master Bath features separate tub and shower. Great Floor plan. Sought after Round Rock ISD schools. Come take a look today!



(RLNE4589712)