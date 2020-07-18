Rent Calculator
604 David Curry Drive
604 David Curry Drive
604 David Curry Drive
·
Location
604 David Curry Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 4/2 with Tile floors in all but bedrooms, Fireplace, Fenced yard
1 small pet accepted under 30 lbs
(RLNE3531363)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 604 David Curry Drive have any available units?
604 David Curry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
Is 604 David Curry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 David Curry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 David Curry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 David Curry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 604 David Curry Drive offer parking?
No, 604 David Curry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 604 David Curry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 David Curry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 David Curry Drive have a pool?
No, 604 David Curry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 604 David Curry Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 David Curry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 David Curry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 David Curry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 David Curry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 David Curry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
