All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 604 David Curry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
604 David Curry Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

604 David Curry Drive

604 David Curry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

604 David Curry Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 4/2 with Tile floors in all but bedrooms, Fireplace, Fenced yard
1 small pet accepted under 30 lbs

(RLNE3531363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 David Curry Drive have any available units?
604 David Curry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 604 David Curry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 David Curry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 David Curry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 David Curry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 604 David Curry Drive offer parking?
No, 604 David Curry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 604 David Curry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 David Curry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 David Curry Drive have a pool?
No, 604 David Curry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 604 David Curry Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 David Curry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 David Curry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 David Curry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 David Curry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 David Curry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View
Round Rock, TX 78665
Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd
Round Rock, TX 78681
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District