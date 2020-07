Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Round Rock Home - Available Now! - Do not miss this unique opportunity to live in the Chisholm Valley area in this cozy recently brand updated house with new vinyl floors and ceiling fans in bedrooms, totally new master bathroom, new air conditioner unit, new water heater, new siding and recently painted. Ready to move!



(RLNE4013135)