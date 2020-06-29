Rent Calculator
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
506 Greenlawn Boulevard
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:07 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
506 Greenlawn Boulevard
506 Greenlawn Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
506 Greenlawn Boulevard, Round Rock, TX 78664
Greenslopes at Lake Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Round Rock, TX. Cats and Dogs welcome. Washer and Dryer included!
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 506 Greenlawn Boulevard have any available units?
506 Greenlawn Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
Is 506 Greenlawn Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
506 Greenlawn Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Greenlawn Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Greenlawn Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 506 Greenlawn Boulevard offer parking?
No, 506 Greenlawn Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 506 Greenlawn Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 Greenlawn Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Greenlawn Boulevard have a pool?
No, 506 Greenlawn Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 506 Greenlawn Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 506 Greenlawn Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Greenlawn Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Greenlawn Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Greenlawn Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Greenlawn Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
