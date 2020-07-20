Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 501 N Lampasas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
501 N Lampasas Street
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:14 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
501 N Lampasas Street
501 North Lampasas Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
501 North Lampasas Street, Round Rock, TX 78664
Round Rock Original Plat
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 501 N Lampasas Street have any available units?
501 N Lampasas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
Is 501 N Lampasas Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 N Lampasas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 N Lampasas Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 N Lampasas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 501 N Lampasas Street offer parking?
No, 501 N Lampasas Street does not offer parking.
Does 501 N Lampasas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 N Lampasas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 N Lampasas Street have a pool?
No, 501 N Lampasas Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 N Lampasas Street have accessible units?
No, 501 N Lampasas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 N Lampasas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 N Lampasas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 N Lampasas Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 N Lampasas Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Similar Pages
Round Rock 1 Bedrooms
Round Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Buda, TX
Harker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TX
Taylor, TX
Hutto, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Teravista
Forest Creek
La Frontera Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Texas College
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Temple College
Austin Community College District