501 Calcite Cv

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock's Preserve At Stone Oak - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock's Preserve At Stone Oak ~ Formal Living/Dining ~ High Ceilings Throughout ~ Open Family Room w/Gas Log Fireplace ~ Spacious Kitchen w/Center Island & Breakfast Area ~ Large Master w/Extended Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Walk-In Closet ~ 3rd Bedroom's Perfect for Nursery/Office/Study ~ Large Covered Patio w/Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Walking Distance to Community Pool & Chandler Oaks Elementary School ~ Near 1431, I-35, Parmer Ln, Shopping & Major Employers



(RLNE5142412)