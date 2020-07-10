All apartments in Round Rock
411 Parkhill Cove

Location

411 Parkhill Cove, Round Rock, TX 78664
Willowbend Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1799794

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 2051 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven, tile flooring, carpet, fireplace, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to an attached garage, an fenced yard. Minutes away from I-35. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.austin@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Blinds,Carpet,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Fenced yard,Fireplace,Tile flooring,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Parkhill Cove have any available units?
411 Parkhill Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Parkhill Cove have?
Some of 411 Parkhill Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Parkhill Cove currently offering any rent specials?
411 Parkhill Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Parkhill Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Parkhill Cove is pet friendly.
Does 411 Parkhill Cove offer parking?
Yes, 411 Parkhill Cove offers parking.
Does 411 Parkhill Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Parkhill Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Parkhill Cove have a pool?
No, 411 Parkhill Cove does not have a pool.
Does 411 Parkhill Cove have accessible units?
No, 411 Parkhill Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Parkhill Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Parkhill Cove has units with dishwashers.

