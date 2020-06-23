Rent Calculator
405 Country Aire DR
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
405 Country Aire DR
405 Country Aire Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
405 Country Aire Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
Chapel Hill North
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 405 Country Aire DR have any available units?
405 Country Aire DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
Is 405 Country Aire DR currently offering any rent specials?
405 Country Aire DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Country Aire DR pet-friendly?
No, 405 Country Aire DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 405 Country Aire DR offer parking?
No, 405 Country Aire DR does not offer parking.
Does 405 Country Aire DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Country Aire DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Country Aire DR have a pool?
No, 405 Country Aire DR does not have a pool.
Does 405 Country Aire DR have accessible units?
No, 405 Country Aire DR does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Country Aire DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Country Aire DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Country Aire DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Country Aire DR does not have units with air conditioning.
