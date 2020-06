Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Charming 2 bed 2 bath duplex located near IH-35 for easy commute. Also located near Chisholm Valley park and Frontier park. Home has a large living room with fireplace included. Master bedroom comes with a huge walk-in closet and master bathroom. Home also has its own private backyard with storage shed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.