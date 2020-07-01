3928 Bonnie LN

Amenities

House for Lease | 6 Bedroom 3.5 Bath | Round Rock, TX - This house boasts 4,333 sqft. Includes: 6 Bedroom 3.5 Bath, Master Down, New Flooring, large open floor plan, with formal Living Room, Family Room with laminate flooring, Media Room. Fresh paint, new carpet and fixtures throughout. Minutes from IKEA/Oakmont Center/Scott & White. Close to IH-35, Round Rock ISD. All guests are encouraged to schedule a tour & apply! Landlord welcomes all offers, credit types, and works with all FICO Score levels. Same day rental application approval decisions are available for immediate move ins. Call (512) 955-2745 or email Dayrin@IndusRealty.com if you have questions, need immediate consideration or any assistance. Watch Virtual Tour Now: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/aus/3582278



(RLNE5286265)