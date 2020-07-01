All apartments in Round Rock
3928 Bonnie LN
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

3928 Bonnie LN

3928 Bonnie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3928 Bonnie Lane, Round Rock, TX 78665
Stoney Brook

Amenities

pet friendly
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
House for Lease | 6 Bedroom 3.5 Bath | Round Rock, TX - This house boasts 4,333 sqft. Includes: 6 Bedroom 3.5 Bath, Master Down, New Flooring, large open floor plan, with formal Living Room, Family Room with laminate flooring, Media Room. Fresh paint, new carpet and fixtures throughout. Minutes from IKEA/Oakmont Center/Scott & White. Close to IH-35, Round Rock ISD. All guests are encouraged to schedule a tour & apply! Landlord welcomes all offers, credit types, and works with all FICO Score levels. Same day rental application approval decisions are available for immediate move ins. Call (512) 955-2745 or email Dayrin@IndusRealty.com if you have questions, need immediate consideration or any assistance. Watch Virtual Tour Now: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/aus/3582278

(RLNE5286265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3928 Bonnie LN have any available units?
3928 Bonnie LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 3928 Bonnie LN currently offering any rent specials?
3928 Bonnie LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3928 Bonnie LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 3928 Bonnie LN is pet friendly.
Does 3928 Bonnie LN offer parking?
No, 3928 Bonnie LN does not offer parking.
Does 3928 Bonnie LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3928 Bonnie LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3928 Bonnie LN have a pool?
No, 3928 Bonnie LN does not have a pool.
Does 3928 Bonnie LN have accessible units?
No, 3928 Bonnie LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3928 Bonnie LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3928 Bonnie LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3928 Bonnie LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3928 Bonnie LN does not have units with air conditioning.

