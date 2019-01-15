Rent Calculator
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3924 Upper Passage Lane
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3924 Upper Passage Lane
3924 Upper Passage Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3924 Upper Passage Lane, Round Rock, TX 78681
Preserve at Stone Oak
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath - Located in Preserve at Stone Oak. Walking distance to community pool and Chandler oaks Elementary. Spacious home with a shaded lot .
(RLNE5224978)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3924 Upper Passage Lane have any available units?
3924 Upper Passage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
Is 3924 Upper Passage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Upper Passage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Upper Passage Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3924 Upper Passage Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3924 Upper Passage Lane offer parking?
No, 3924 Upper Passage Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3924 Upper Passage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 Upper Passage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Upper Passage Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3924 Upper Passage Lane has a pool.
Does 3924 Upper Passage Lane have accessible units?
No, 3924 Upper Passage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Upper Passage Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3924 Upper Passage Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3924 Upper Passage Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3924 Upper Passage Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
