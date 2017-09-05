All apartments in Round Rock
3912 Bonnie Ln.
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:38 PM

3912 Bonnie Ln.

3912 Bonnie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3912 Bonnie Lane, Round Rock, TX 78665
Stoney Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3912 Bonnie Ln. Available 03/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Round Rock ~ Totally Updated with White Shaker Style Cabinets, Subway Tile Backsplash, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Shiplap Accents ~ Brushed Nickel Fixtures ~ 2-inch Wood Blinds ~ Laminate Wood & Tile Flooring ~ Covered Patio ~ Close to Outlet Mall, HEB, Teravista Golf course, Hospitals & Restaurants ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.

(RLNE5568904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Bonnie Ln. have any available units?
3912 Bonnie Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 Bonnie Ln. have?
Some of 3912 Bonnie Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 Bonnie Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Bonnie Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Bonnie Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3912 Bonnie Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 3912 Bonnie Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 3912 Bonnie Ln. offers parking.
Does 3912 Bonnie Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 Bonnie Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Bonnie Ln. have a pool?
No, 3912 Bonnie Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 3912 Bonnie Ln. have accessible units?
No, 3912 Bonnie Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 Bonnie Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3912 Bonnie Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

