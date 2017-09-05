Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking 24hr maintenance garage

3912 Bonnie Ln. Available 03/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Round Rock ~ Totally Updated with White Shaker Style Cabinets, Subway Tile Backsplash, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Shiplap Accents ~ Brushed Nickel Fixtures ~ 2-inch Wood Blinds ~ Laminate Wood & Tile Flooring ~ Covered Patio ~ Close to Outlet Mall, HEB, Teravista Golf course, Hospitals & Restaurants ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.



(RLNE5568904)