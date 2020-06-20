All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3840 Aqua Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3840 Aqua Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:36 PM

3840 Aqua Lane

3840 Aqua Lane · (512) 399-1320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3840 Aqua Lane, Round Rock, TX 78681
Mayfield Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2616 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
tennis court
Available July 1. Beautiful Round Rock home in Mayfield Ranch with 10' ceilings and no back neighbors. Includes office, den/playroom, formal dining, spacious family room with fireplace and built-in speakers, laundry room with electric hookups, nice epoxied 2-car garage and lovely covered and tiled back patio with ceiling fans. Master suite with walk-in closet, jetted tub and separate shower. Large wraparound yard with sprinklers. Near parks, greenbelt, tennis courts, pool and more! Convenient to 183/183A, I-35 and Round Rock Premium Outlets. Security deposit = 1 month's rent.

Perks living in our homes: move-in swag bag, online portal for rent/maintenance, 24/7 emergency maintenance, HVAC filters shipped monthly, and tenant referral gift cards! $20 Preventive Maintenance Fee will be added to monthly rent.

View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/ycqsgyrz. Since this property is occupied, an in-person showing will be allowed only after your application has been submitted.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 Aqua Lane have any available units?
3840 Aqua Lane has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3840 Aqua Lane have?
Some of 3840 Aqua Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 Aqua Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3840 Aqua Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 Aqua Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3840 Aqua Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3840 Aqua Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3840 Aqua Lane does offer parking.
Does 3840 Aqua Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3840 Aqua Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 Aqua Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3840 Aqua Lane has a pool.
Does 3840 Aqua Lane have accessible units?
No, 3840 Aqua Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 Aqua Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3840 Aqua Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3840 Aqua Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View
Round Rock, TX 78665
Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd
Round Rock, TX 78681
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity