3840 Aqua Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage online portal tennis court

Available July 1. Beautiful Round Rock home in Mayfield Ranch with 10' ceilings and no back neighbors. Includes office, den/playroom, formal dining, spacious family room with fireplace and built-in speakers, laundry room with electric hookups, nice epoxied 2-car garage and lovely covered and tiled back patio with ceiling fans. Master suite with walk-in closet, jetted tub and separate shower. Large wraparound yard with sprinklers. Near parks, greenbelt, tennis courts, pool and more! Convenient to 183/183A, I-35 and Round Rock Premium Outlets. Security deposit = 1 month's rent.



Perks living in our homes: move-in swag bag, online portal for rent/maintenance, 24/7 emergency maintenance, HVAC filters shipped monthly, and tenant referral gift cards! $20 Preventive Maintenance Fee will be added to monthly rent.



View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/ycqsgyrz. Since this property is occupied, an in-person showing will be allowed only after your application has been submitted.

