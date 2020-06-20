3840 Aqua Lane

Amenities
Available July 1. Beautiful Round Rock home in Mayfield Ranch with 10' ceilings and no back neighbors. Includes office, den/playroom, formal dining, spacious family room with fireplace and built-in speakers, laundry room with electric hookups, nice epoxied 2-car garage and lovely covered and tiled back patio with ceiling fans. Master suite with walk-in closet, jetted tub and separate shower. Large wraparound yard with sprinklers. Near parks, greenbelt, tennis courts, pool and more! Convenient to 183/183A, I-35 and Round Rock Premium Outlets. Security deposit = 1 month's rent.
Perks living in our homes: move-in swag bag, online portal for rent/maintenance, 24/7 emergency maintenance, HVAC filters shipped monthly, and tenant referral gift cards! $20 Preventive Maintenance Fee will be added to monthly rent.
View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/ycqsgyrz. Since this property is occupied, an in-person showing will be allowed only after your application has been submitted.
Contact us to schedule a showing.