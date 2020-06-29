3819 Sapphire Loop Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Lovely Grandhaven home on large .25 Acre lot. Open floor plan with den, sunroom area, formal dining, office, spacious kitchen with Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances and open to family room. Plenty of space to convert room into a 4th bedroom. Large Master bedroom, Master bathroom with walk-in closet, his and hers sinks, garden tub. Covered patio, large backyard for pets or play, Inground pool with water feature, spa and expanded deck. Close to freeway, shopping, park, community pool and entertainment. Distinguished Leander ISD. Gardener, refrigerator and pool maintenance included. More photos coming soon!