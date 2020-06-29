All apartments in Round Rock
3819 Sapphire Loop Loop
Last updated March 29 2020 at 3:04 AM

3819 Sapphire Loop Loop

3819 Sapphire Loop · No Longer Available
Location

3819 Sapphire Loop, Round Rock, TX 78681
Mayfield Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lovely Grandhaven home on large .25 Acre lot. Open floor plan with den, sunroom area, formal dining, office, spacious kitchen with Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances and open to family room. Plenty of space to convert room into a 4th bedroom. Large Master bedroom, Master bathroom with walk-in closet, his and hers sinks, garden tub. Covered patio, large backyard for pets or play, Inground pool with water feature, spa and expanded deck. Close to freeway, shopping, park, community pool and entertainment. Distinguished Leander ISD. Gardener, refrigerator and pool maintenance included. More photos coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 Sapphire Loop Loop have any available units?
3819 Sapphire Loop Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 Sapphire Loop Loop have?
Some of 3819 Sapphire Loop Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 Sapphire Loop Loop currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Sapphire Loop Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Sapphire Loop Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 3819 Sapphire Loop Loop is pet friendly.
Does 3819 Sapphire Loop Loop offer parking?
Yes, 3819 Sapphire Loop Loop offers parking.
Does 3819 Sapphire Loop Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 Sapphire Loop Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Sapphire Loop Loop have a pool?
Yes, 3819 Sapphire Loop Loop has a pool.
Does 3819 Sapphire Loop Loop have accessible units?
No, 3819 Sapphire Loop Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 Sapphire Loop Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 Sapphire Loop Loop has units with dishwashers.
