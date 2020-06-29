Rent Calculator
All apartments in Round Rock
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3713 Top Rock Lane
Last updated March 10 2020 at 1:10 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3713 Top Rock Lane
3713 Top Rock Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3713 Top Rock Lane, Round Rock, TX 78681
Preserve at Stone Oak
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great single story floor plan next to small park.
Great location! Close to I-35, toll roads, shopping, and retail.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3713 Top Rock Lane have any available units?
3713 Top Rock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
Is 3713 Top Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Top Rock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Top Rock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3713 Top Rock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 3713 Top Rock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3713 Top Rock Lane offers parking.
Does 3713 Top Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 Top Rock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Top Rock Lane have a pool?
No, 3713 Top Rock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Top Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 3713 Top Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Top Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 Top Rock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 Top Rock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3713 Top Rock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
