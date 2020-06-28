3712 Geese Route

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home nestled in a quiet community available for rent starting 10/1. Located conveniently near I-35, Round Rock Premium Outlets, Ikea and Baylor, Scott & White Medical Center. A versatile downstairs front room could be used as an office or as a second living area. This is a very kid and pet friendly home with no carpet and a fenced back yard. Brand new paint, refinished downstairs hardwood flooring, new granite countertops in kitchen and master bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living areas. Professional photos coming after October 1st once renovations complete.



Landlord will consider short or long term leases.



Listed by Pathfinder Property Management

512-731-7395

Kimberly Parker

3002 Square Feet 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with office and master bedroom downstairs.