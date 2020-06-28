All apartments in Round Rock
Round Rock, TX
3712 Geese Route
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:57 AM

3712 Geese Route

3712 Geese Route · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Geese Route, Round Rock, TX 78665
Eagle Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home nestled in a quiet community available for rent starting 10/1. Located conveniently near I-35, Round Rock Premium Outlets, Ikea and Baylor, Scott & White Medical Center. A versatile downstairs front room could be used as an office or as a second living area. This is a very kid and pet friendly home with no carpet and a fenced back yard. Brand new paint, refinished downstairs hardwood flooring, new granite countertops in kitchen and master bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living areas. Professional photos coming after October 1st once renovations complete.

Landlord will consider short or long term leases.

Listed by Pathfinder Property Management
512-731-7395
Kimberly Parker
3002 Square Feet 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with office and master bedroom downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Geese Route have any available units?
3712 Geese Route doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 Geese Route have?
Some of 3712 Geese Route's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Geese Route currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Geese Route is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Geese Route pet-friendly?
Yes, 3712 Geese Route is pet friendly.
Does 3712 Geese Route offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Geese Route offers parking.
Does 3712 Geese Route have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Geese Route does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Geese Route have a pool?
No, 3712 Geese Route does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Geese Route have accessible units?
No, 3712 Geese Route does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Geese Route have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 Geese Route has units with dishwashers.
