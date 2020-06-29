All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:41 PM

3700 Palo Pinto Cove

3700 Palo Pinto Cove · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Palo Pinto Cove, Round Rock, TX 78665
Lakeside

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Walking distance to Hopewell Middle School and super close to the new Round Rock Higher Education Campus and the new Seton Medical Center. Perfect family home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on the corner of a cul-de-sac with quiet streets so your kids can play all day outside. Black Fridge installed. Huge pantry/laundry room. Spacious floorplan.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,745, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,745, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Palo Pinto Cove have any available units?
3700 Palo Pinto Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 3700 Palo Pinto Cove currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Palo Pinto Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Palo Pinto Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Palo Pinto Cove is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Palo Pinto Cove offer parking?
No, 3700 Palo Pinto Cove does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Palo Pinto Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Palo Pinto Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Palo Pinto Cove have a pool?
No, 3700 Palo Pinto Cove does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Palo Pinto Cove have accessible units?
No, 3700 Palo Pinto Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Palo Pinto Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Palo Pinto Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 Palo Pinto Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 3700 Palo Pinto Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

