All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3678 Spring Canyon TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3678 Spring Canyon TRL
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3678 Spring Canyon TRL

3678 Spring Canyon Trail · (737) 215-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3678 Spring Canyon Trail, Round Rock, TX 78681
Preserve at Stone Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3678 Spring Canyon TRL · Avail. now

$1,875

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2208 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in West Round Rock - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in West Round Rock ~ Spacious Living Room w/Beautiful Tile Flooring ~ Large Kitchen Open to Living w/Breakfast Area ~ Formal Dining ~ Spacious Master w/Garden Tub/Shower & Huge Walk-In Closet ~ Generous Secondary Bedrooms ~ 4th Bedroom Could be Office/Study ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Covered Patio, Backs to Greenbelt ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Great RR ISD Schools ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting

(RLNE5880964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3678 Spring Canyon TRL have any available units?
3678 Spring Canyon TRL has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3678 Spring Canyon TRL have?
Some of 3678 Spring Canyon TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3678 Spring Canyon TRL currently offering any rent specials?
3678 Spring Canyon TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3678 Spring Canyon TRL pet-friendly?
Yes, 3678 Spring Canyon TRL is pet friendly.
Does 3678 Spring Canyon TRL offer parking?
Yes, 3678 Spring Canyon TRL offers parking.
Does 3678 Spring Canyon TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3678 Spring Canyon TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3678 Spring Canyon TRL have a pool?
Yes, 3678 Spring Canyon TRL has a pool.
Does 3678 Spring Canyon TRL have accessible units?
No, 3678 Spring Canyon TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 3678 Spring Canyon TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3678 Spring Canyon TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3678 Spring Canyon TRL?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View
Round Rock, TX 78665
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St
Round Rock, TX 78664
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity