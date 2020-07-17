3678 Spring Canyon TRL

Amenities
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in West Round Rock - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in West Round Rock ~ Spacious Living Room w/Beautiful Tile Flooring ~ Large Kitchen Open to Living w/Breakfast Area ~ Formal Dining ~ Spacious Master w/Garden Tub/Shower & Huge Walk-In Closet ~ Generous Secondary Bedrooms ~ 4th Bedroom Could be Office/Study ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Covered Patio, Backs to Greenbelt ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Great RR ISD Schools ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting
(RLNE5880964)