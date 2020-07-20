3653 Texana Lp Available 05/01/19 Recently updated 4 bedroom home - Spacious family room, large bedrooms, Updated with all tile flooring and granite counters in kitchen. Over sized back yard with shed. Walk to park and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3653 Texana Lp have any available units?
3653 Texana Lp doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 3653 Texana Lp currently offering any rent specials?
3653 Texana Lp is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3653 Texana Lp pet-friendly?
Yes, 3653 Texana Lp is pet friendly.
Does 3653 Texana Lp offer parking?
No, 3653 Texana Lp does not offer parking.
Does 3653 Texana Lp have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3653 Texana Lp does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3653 Texana Lp have a pool?
No, 3653 Texana Lp does not have a pool.
Does 3653 Texana Lp have accessible units?
No, 3653 Texana Lp does not have accessible units.
Does 3653 Texana Lp have units with dishwashers?
No, 3653 Texana Lp does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3653 Texana Lp have units with air conditioning?
No, 3653 Texana Lp does not have units with air conditioning.