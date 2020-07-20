All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3653 Texana Lp.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3653 Texana Lp
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

3653 Texana Lp

3653 Texana Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3653 Texana Loop, Round Rock, TX 78665
Lakeside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3653 Texana Lp Available 05/01/19 Recently updated 4 bedroom home - Spacious family room, large bedrooms, Updated with all tile flooring and granite counters in kitchen. Over sized back yard with shed. Walk to park and schools.

(RLNE3196653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3653 Texana Lp have any available units?
3653 Texana Lp doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 3653 Texana Lp currently offering any rent specials?
3653 Texana Lp is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3653 Texana Lp pet-friendly?
Yes, 3653 Texana Lp is pet friendly.
Does 3653 Texana Lp offer parking?
No, 3653 Texana Lp does not offer parking.
Does 3653 Texana Lp have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3653 Texana Lp does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3653 Texana Lp have a pool?
No, 3653 Texana Lp does not have a pool.
Does 3653 Texana Lp have accessible units?
No, 3653 Texana Lp does not have accessible units.
Does 3653 Texana Lp have units with dishwashers?
No, 3653 Texana Lp does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3653 Texana Lp have units with air conditioning?
No, 3653 Texana Lp does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave
Round Rock, TX 78681
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road
Round Rock, TX 78681
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District