Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3653 Texana Lp Available 05/01/19 Recently updated 4 bedroom home - Spacious family room, large bedrooms, Updated with all tile flooring and granite counters in kitchen. Over sized back yard with shed. Walk to park and schools.



(RLNE3196653)