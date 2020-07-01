3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230

Amenities
Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House in Round Rock University Park Villas - Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House in Round Rock University Park Villas ~ Open Concept Living w/Beautiful Finishes ~ Granite Countertops w/Subway Backsplash ~ Tile Plank Flooring Downstairs ~ Great Natural Lighting Throughout ~ Loft/Office/Game Upstairs ~ Large Master w/Double Vanities, Full Shower w/Bench, & Walk-In Closet ~ W/D Included ~ Covered Patio Out Back w/Privacy Fenced Backyard & Luscious Lawn ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Close to Shopping, Dining & Major Employers
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4294635)