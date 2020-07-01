All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230

3651 Sandy Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3651 Sandy Brook Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House in Round Rock University Park Villas - Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House in Round Rock University Park Villas ~ Open Concept Living w/Beautiful Finishes ~ Granite Countertops w/Subway Backsplash ~ Tile Plank Flooring Downstairs ~ Great Natural Lighting Throughout ~ Loft/Office/Game Upstairs ~ Large Master w/Double Vanities, Full Shower w/Bench, & Walk-In Closet ~ W/D Included ~ Covered Patio Out Back w/Privacy Fenced Backyard & Luscious Lawn ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Close to Shopping, Dining & Major Employers

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4294635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230 have any available units?
3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230 have?
Some of 3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230 currently offering any rent specials?
3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230 is pet friendly.
Does 3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230 offer parking?
Yes, 3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230 offers parking.
Does 3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230 have a pool?
No, 3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230 does not have a pool.
Does 3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230 have accessible units?
No, 3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230 does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3651 Sandy Brook Dr. #230 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave
Round Rock, TX 78681
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St
Round Rock, TX 78664
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District