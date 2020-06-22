Rent Calculator
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3642 Spring Canyon Trail
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:48 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3642 Spring Canyon Trail
3642 Spring Canyon Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3642 Spring Canyon Trail, Round Rock, TX 78681
Preserve at Stone Oak
Amenities
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
3642 Spring Canyon Trail - 4/2/2 in Stone Oak, Play ground and 2 pools near by. Great landscaping, open floor plane. Office or 4th bedroom.
Make-ready in process but shows very well
(RLNE4607097)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3642 Spring Canyon Trail have any available units?
3642 Spring Canyon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
Is 3642 Spring Canyon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3642 Spring Canyon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3642 Spring Canyon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3642 Spring Canyon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 3642 Spring Canyon Trail offer parking?
No, 3642 Spring Canyon Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3642 Spring Canyon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3642 Spring Canyon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3642 Spring Canyon Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3642 Spring Canyon Trail has a pool.
Does 3642 Spring Canyon Trail have accessible units?
No, 3642 Spring Canyon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3642 Spring Canyon Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3642 Spring Canyon Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3642 Spring Canyon Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3642 Spring Canyon Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
