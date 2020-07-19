All apartments in Round Rock
3585 Rock Shelf Ln
3585 Rock Shelf Ln

3585 Rock Shelf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3585 Rock Shelf Lane, Round Rock, TX 78681
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in West Round Rock Near 1431 - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in West Round Rock Near 1431 ~ Large Living Area w/Wood Flooring Open to Kitchen & Dining ~ Granite Countertops w/Custom Tile & Paint Finishes ~ Modern Lighting ~ Double Bowl Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Walk In Closet in Master ~ Beautifully Landscaped Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Covered Patio & Extended Deck ~ Close to Chandler Oaks Elementary School ~ Near Shopping, Eats and Major Employers

(RLNE4585478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3585 Rock Shelf Ln have any available units?
3585 Rock Shelf Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3585 Rock Shelf Ln have?
Some of 3585 Rock Shelf Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3585 Rock Shelf Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3585 Rock Shelf Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3585 Rock Shelf Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3585 Rock Shelf Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3585 Rock Shelf Ln offer parking?
No, 3585 Rock Shelf Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3585 Rock Shelf Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3585 Rock Shelf Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3585 Rock Shelf Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3585 Rock Shelf Ln has a pool.
Does 3585 Rock Shelf Ln have accessible units?
No, 3585 Rock Shelf Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3585 Rock Shelf Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3585 Rock Shelf Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
