3529 Cisco Trail

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Cul-De-Sac Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Cul-De-Sac Home in Round Rock ~ Large Game Room Upstairs ~ Spacious Island Kitchen ~ Backs to Greenbelt ~ Private Backyard ~ Huge Master with Walk-in Closet ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com
(RLNE5580268)