Round Rock, TX
3529 Cisco Trail
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3529 Cisco Trail

3529 Cisco Trail · (737) 215-4630
Location

3529 Cisco Trail, Round Rock, TX 78665
Lakeside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3529 Cisco Trail · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
concierge
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Cul-De-Sac Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Cul-De-Sac Home in Round Rock ~ Large Game Room Upstairs ~ Spacious Island Kitchen ~ Backs to Greenbelt ~ Private Backyard ~ Huge Master with Walk-in Closet ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE5580268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3529 Cisco Trail have any available units?
3529 Cisco Trail has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3529 Cisco Trail have?
Some of 3529 Cisco Trail's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3529 Cisco Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3529 Cisco Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 Cisco Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3529 Cisco Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3529 Cisco Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3529 Cisco Trail does offer parking.
Does 3529 Cisco Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3529 Cisco Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 Cisco Trail have a pool?
No, 3529 Cisco Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3529 Cisco Trail have accessible units?
No, 3529 Cisco Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 Cisco Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3529 Cisco Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
